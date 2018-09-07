Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top jazz singer is to help ensure the 30th anniversary of Huddersfield Jazz goes with a swing.

Formed in 1988, Huddersfield Jazz is a non-profit making organisation, run by a small group of jazz enthusiasts.

Their aim is to provide live jazz featuring a variety of the best national and international musicians, as well as providing opportunities for newly-emerging players.

The group will celebrate its anniversary with a special one-off concert featuring Claire Martin OBE at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on September 21 at 7.30pm.

Ranked as one of the finest Jazz vocalists on the planet by the Jazz Times, seven times British Jazz Awards winner, Claire Martin will be joined on stage by ‘The Godfather of Swing’, Ray Gelato and accompanied by the Dave Newton Trio.

Claire and Ray will present their show A Swinging Affair, which celebrates their latest album release We’ve Got A World That Swings.

Sylvia Collins, of Huddersfield Jazz, said: “We are hoping the event will be a huge success and also make some money for us, so we can continue to bring top acts to Huddersfield.”

The event has been supported with a £1,000 donation from Yorkshire-based house builder Harron Homes.

Katie Charlesworth, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “Huddersfield Jazz makes a real difference to the people of Huddersfield by offering them a chance to see the highest quality acts and enjoy jazz music all-year round.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our support and ensure that the 30-year celebrations of Huddersfield Jazz are a success. We wish them the best of luck and look forward to attending the event.”

Harron Homes has two current developments in Huddersfield – Farriers Croft in Lindley and Oaklands Heath in Birchencliffe.