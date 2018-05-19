Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long time ago in a Pop World far far away, there was wholesome yet innocent and fun catchy songs catering for youngsters.

Hard to imagine in today's society where prominent boy and girl bands strut their stuff wearing little more than their parents curtain tassels while singing overtly sexualised lyrics.

Perhaps it's an age thing but when you have had the misfortune to experience 10-year-olds 'slut dropping' at a Little Mix concert you have to wonder what we are coming to.

Therefore the chance to timehop back to the 90s and take the short trip over to Sheffield to watch S Club and 5ive in the 'Ultimate Pop Reunion' Tour was too hard to pass up.

With 5ive now three (Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville and Sean Conlon all present) and S Club also now a trio (Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Tina Barrett) the evening did not disappoint from start to finish at Plug nightclub.

In their prime they would have sold out arenas but the venue was perfect for the assembled pop aficionados – big enough to have a good bop while also intimate to get close up without being too over-facing.

After a string of warm-up tracks of 90s cheese from Ricky Martin, Spice Girls and Gina G while sipping Blue WKDs (for retro authenticity of course), 5ive burst onto the stage.

Although the crowd bayed for their Greatest Hits, they got off to a rather low-key and unfamiliar start away from the remit expected.

Panic set in until they followed it up with 'We Will Rock You' and then the boys had 'Everybody Gettin Up' for the entire set.

Although at times the vocals of former band member Abz Love were perhaps noticeably missing, the remaining members more than made up for it with their energy and enthusiasm.

With the crowd bouncing next up it was S Club 3 with the wait between the two acts certainly frustrating to sections of the audience who really didn't want to stop movin'.

When they eventually arrived it was a shaky start for the threesome as a mic issue put a dampener on 'Bring It All Back' before a great recovery for the rest of the set.

Jo O’Meara's voice in particular is still incredible and arguably carried the performance on what was generally a great night for reliving memories of mis-spent youth.

Catch the rest of the tour via See Tickets at Tramshed Cardiff (Friday May 25th) and Engine Rooms Southampton (Saturday May 26th) and have a look at some of the other upcoming lists at Plug Sheffield .