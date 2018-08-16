Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The quiet Pennine village of Greenfield is set to rock this weekend as Cotton Clouds 2018 festival returns to Saddleworth Cricket Club.

This year's headliners are The Lightning Seeds of the 'Three Lions' football song fame – they have lots of other pop gems too – plus disco survivors Sister Sledge , whose hits include 'We Are Family'.

Badly Drawn Boy, Starsailor , The Pigeon Detectives, rapper Chali 2na and Toploader will also be playing prominent slots on the main stage.

And it isn't just big, established acts that will be playing; Cotton Clouds has several smaller stages for hot, upcoming performers.

Halifax’s indie-pop band The Orielles – signed to Heavenly Recordings – will be headlining Tim Burgess's (The Charlatans) Tim Peaks Diner Stage.

The seemingly unstoppable Richard Youngs will tug his hefty back catalogue down from Glasgow to display some of the myriad gems that have bejewelled his prolific and diverse career.

London quintet Average Sex will be entertaining with their lusty power-pop charms.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Elsewhere, Fuzzy Sun will bring their dappled psychedelic wonderment, Welsh indie rock trio Trampolene will be providing plenty of bounce for your ounce, and BBC 6 Music tipped Deja Vega will be providing an intense injection of their riveting rock’n’roll.

Festival site map and stage times

So you don't miss your favourite bands the nice folks who organise Cotton Clouds have published the stage times for every act that's playing.

They've also drawn a pretty map (above) so you don't get lost while you're enjoying yourself.

FRIDAY - MAINSTAGE

21.15 - 22.00 - Lightning Seeds 20.10 - 20.50 - Pigeon Detectives 19.00 - 19.40 - Chali 2na & Krafty Kuts 18.10 - 18.40 - Badly Drawn Boy 17.30-17.50 - Cavana

SATURDAY - MAIN STAGE

21.10 - 22.00 - Sister Sledge 19.15 - 20.00 - Starsailor 18.00 - 18.30 - Toploader 17.00 - 17.30 - Scarlet 16.00 - 16.30 - Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles 15.00 - 15.30 - Freeda 14.00 - 14.30 - Josh Goddard 13.00 - 13.30 - Tom Mouse Smith

SPINNING ROOM STAGE

20.00 - 20.45 - The Allergies 18.30 - 19.15 - Hyde Park Brass 17.30 - 18.00 - The K’s 16.30 - 17.00 - The Salford Jets 15.30 - 16.00 - The 99 Degree 14.30 - 15.00 - South Island Son 13.30 - 14.00 - Afghan Sand Gang 12.30 - 13.00 - Ambiere

TIM PEAKS STAGE

20.00 - 20.45 - The Orielles 18.30 - 19.15 - Trampolene 17.30 - 18.00 - Deja Vega 16.30 - 17.00 - Fuzzy Sun 15.30 - 16.00 - Average Sex 14.30 - 15.00 - The Mysterines 13.30 - 14.00 - Richard Youngs 12.30 - 13.00 - The Recreation