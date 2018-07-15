Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Mix are ready to rock Huddersfield.

The global girl band bring their The Summer Hits Tour to the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield on Sunday, July 15.

It’s the first concert at the stadium in 11 years and 28,000 fans are expected.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the Huddersfield gig.

Who are Little Mix?

The girl band, made up of members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, formed on the X Factor in 2011.

They were put together after entering as soloists and went on to be the first band to win the ITV1 show.

Who is supporting Little Mix on their Summer Hits Tour?

They will be supported by fellow X Factor winners Rak-Su and Australian sibling sisters Germein.

What songs will Little Mix sing?

Fans should get their singing voices ready - a set list from the band’s first concerts of The Summer Hits Tour reveals Huddersfield fans can expect a string of hits such as Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex, Wings and the sound-of-the-summer smash Reggaeton Lento.

What time will Little Mix be on stage?

The starlets are likely to appear on stage around 8.30pm, although that's only a guide time. Recent concerts have lasted around 1 and a half hours.

Are there any tickets left?



In short, no. There were single seats available dotted around the stadium but it's classed as a sell-out concert.

How do I get to the John Smith's Stadium?

A travel warning is being issued to motorists ahead of Sunday’s Little Mix concert in Huddersfield.

Stadium bosses have revealed the concert is a sell-out - that’s 28,000 fans on their way to Huddersfield on Sunday - so expect it to be busy.

Further details are here:

But there is a shuttle bus from Huddersfield bus station and railway station:

Metro announced plans for a shuttle bus from Huddersfield town centre and outside Huddersfield Railway Station to the Stadium before and after the gig.

First bus will run the shuttle service frequently from 15:40 to 19:10 and return from 21:30 to 23:10.

Click here to see the full timetable

Where can I park?

There are road closures and parking restrictions in place on surrounding roads - you can find out more details about nearby car parks, the shuttle bus, trains and other travel details here:

Travel details can be found by clicking here

Can I take food and drink into the Stadium?

No, unless it's for medical reasons. Click here for a list of banned items.

There will be catering inside the Stadium and you can find a Little Mix menu here:

Will Little Mix merchandise be on sale?

There will be stalls selling official Little Mix T-shirts and more, both outside the stadium and inside.

