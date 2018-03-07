Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Father John Misty will perform a huge headline show at Halifax's Piece Hall in 2018.

The singer-songwriter is heading to the venue on Saturday, May 26. He will be supported by Edwyn Collins and Frightened Rabbit.

Finishing up the lineup is Hookworms and The Orielles.

The show currently marks Father John Misty's only UK date outside London scheduled for 2018. He will also play the brand new All Points East Festival in London's Victoria Park.

In 2017 he released his third solo studio album entitled 'Pure Comedy'. It received acclaim from critics and reached the top 10 in the UK albums chart.

He is set to release the follow-up sometime in 2018, which is currently untitled. However it features tracks 'Mr. Tillman', 'Please Exit the Lobby', 'Ouch, I'm Drowning', 'Well, We're Only People and There's Nothing Much We Can Do About It', and 'Dum Dum Blues'.

Tillman has previously been a member of a number of indie-rock groups including Fleet Foxes between 2008 and 2012 where he provided vocals and drums. Plus the musician has also contributed to albums by Kid Cudi, Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday February 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £41.25-£55.