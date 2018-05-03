Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A photo exhibition and workshops will reveal all about the reggae sound system culture.

Let’s Go Yorkshire commissioned photographer Elliot Baxter to capture 21 stunning images portraying the current generation of reggae sound system operators across the UK.

It will be at The University of Huddersfield from Thursday, May 10 to June 29.

The exhibition uses photos and interviews to shine a light on some of these new and diverse sound systems which are pushing through the traditions of reggae and vinyl. The emergence of more female sound system operators is one of the defining characteristics of the new generation.

April ‘Rusty Rebel’ Grant, operator of Birmingham’s Rebel Rock sound, said: “When I hold a piece of vinyl I think about all the work that has gone into it – especially if it’s an artist that’s no longer here – and I think about how amazing it is that it’s all on this piece of plastic and the technical process of getting it on there.”

The official opening of the exhibition at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 10 in the Bronte Lecture Theatre foyer coincides with the What’s Happening in Black British History workshop, run in partnership between the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London and the University of Huddersfield.

This all-day event will include sessions featuring a range of inspiring speakers and the themes include black British history on the stage; black British history in Yorkshire and the musical legacies of slavery in Britain. This will be from 10am to 5.40pm in the George Buckley Lecture Theatre

There will also be a talk and demonstration called Sound Reasoning by Paul Huxtable on the philosophy of sound system including its place in cultural history and modern application, featuring Paul’s hand-built sound system. This will be in the Bronte Lecture Theatre from 2-4pm.

A series of workshops will be held at the university on Saturday, May 12.

These are Kids Let’s Play Vinyl with Pay Sembi 11am-12pm; Let’s Build A Sound System workshop with Jim Frize 1pm-3.30pm; Let’s Toast workshop on Heritage HiFi with Dee Bo General 1pm-3pm; Let’s Play Vinyl on Heritage HiFi session with Marshall, founder of Zion Inna Vision Sound System 3pm-6pm.