Brighouse Music Festival is back for the second year running, with a strong local line-up of swing, folk and indie music.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Brighouse, the 2018 event in late May is a fund-raiser for the renovation and running of the former Field Lane Community Centre in Rastrick, now known as The Space @ Field Lane.

A group of Rastrick residents are currently working to transform the run-down building, acquired from the council, into a meeting place, community cafe and facility for local organisations and agencies. It’s hoped that the festival will raise around £2,000 towards the estimated £500,000 needed.

Still a fledgling festival, there are just three ticketed events - an evening with the popular Sundown Swing band at Brighouse Sports & Social Club on Thursday, May 24, from 7.30pm; an afternoon of Indie rock by Brighouse band Ego States at Rastrick Bowling Club on Saturday, May 26, at 3pm; and a concert by well-known Brighouse folk musician Roger Davies and his band, also at the bowling club on May 26, from 7.30pm.

Rotarian Tony Perryman, festival organiser, says the aim is to establish a legacy event for the Rotary Club that will grow and continue to raise funds for charities, as well as showcasing local talent. Last year’s festival netted £1,000 for the charity Educaid, which was used to sponsor teachers in poverty-struck Sierra Leone.

“Next year we’re already planning to include a classical music event as well,” he added. “If we can get this off the ground it will be an annual event. It’s also an opportunity for the rotary club to recruit new members.”

This year’s festival offers a variety of musical styles. Sundown Swing, founded in 2011 by a group of vintage music enthusiasts, is now a highly sought-after ensemble, playing at both public and private functions. Ego States is a relatively new outfit, but has already recorded two singles and is widely tipped to be one to watch. Roger Davies and his band have achieved almost legendary status in Yorkshire with their folk-style songs featuring local places and people.

Tickets for each concert are £10 on the door or from The Co-op, Field Lane, Rastrick, and tonyperryman@sky.com, 07747 627877.