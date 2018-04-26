Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hit band Florence and the Machine have announced that they're back on tour - and they're playing a small(ish) venue in Halifax.

The band, whose hits include 'You've Got The Love' and 'Rabbit Heart', play Halifax Victoria Theatre, on Saturday 5 May.

They will also be playing Scunthorpe Baths Hall the following day and London’s Royal Hall Festival on Tuesday 8 May, LeedsLive reports.

The London band, fronted by Florence Welch, shot to the top of the UK album charts with their debut album 'Lungs' in 2009.

The band's has scored several hits with songs including 'You've Got the Dirtee Love' (featuring grime artist Dizzee Rascal) and 'Spectrum (Say My Name)' which charted at number two and one respectively in the UK charts.

Follow-up albums 'Ceremonials' and 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful' occupied the top spot in the UK album charts as well as in the US, Australia and Ireland.

Tickets

You can get tickets for the Halifax show from £52.

They will go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 27.

You can get them from Ticketmaster or See Tickets.