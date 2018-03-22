Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take your pick – from Americana and jazz to classical music - of four gigs and concerts in Huddersfield in late March, with tickets from as little as £1.

Lunchtime Organ Concert, Huddersfield Town Hall: Monday, March 26.

The borough organist Gordon Stewart entertains from 1pm with a programme by Yorkshire composers, as well as Bach and Liszt. After the concert, Gordon has promised an exclusive preview of his next season at the town hall. Tickets are £5 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Head of Steam Jazz Club, St George’s Square, Huddersfield: Wednesday, March 28.

There’s live music from 8.30pm with Paul Smith’s Jazz Collective. Entry is £3 to £5 per person.

Green Rock River Band, Small Seeds, Huddersfield: Thursday, March 29.

Two Huddersfield songwriters, Johnny Campbell and Boo Sutcliffe, are teaming up with the London-based Green Rock River Band for an evening of bluegrass, country and old-time Americana music at the Castlegate bar and live music venue. Tickets are £5 from wegottickets.com, event 429052.

Across the Atlantic, Huddersfield Town Hall: Thursday, March 29.

The Orchestra of Opera North swings into the jazz age with a concert of American music to celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s centenary year. The programme also includes works by Gershwin, John Adams and Rachmaninov. Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska makes her debut with the orchestra. Expect to hear excerpts from West Side Story, Rhapsody in Blue and the opera Nixon in China. The concert starts at 7.30pm but there’s a free ‘talking music’ event from 6.40pm. Tickets are from £12 to £26. Those aged 17 to 29 pay £4 and the under 16s just £1. Details and booking from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.