Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

GALLERY: Wannasee Festival 2018

  • Share
  1. Members of the crowd enjoying themselves at Wannasee Festival1 of 10
  2. Duran Duran tribute act at the Wannasee Festival2 of 10
  3. Adam Ant tribute act at the Wannasee Festival3 of 10
  4. David Bowie tribute act at the Wannasee Festival4 of 10
  5. Phillip Cadogan, known as ‘Biggles’ of Lindley at Wannasee III, Greenhead Park5 of 10
  6. Adam Ant tribute band on stage at the Wannasee Festival6 of 10
  7. Pink tribute act at the Wannasee Festival7 of 10
  8. Bon Jovi tribute act at the Wannasee Festival8 of 10
  9. Blues Brothers tribute act at the Wannasee Festival9 of 10
  10. Bon Jovi tribute act the Wannasee Festival10 of 10
Greenhead ParkHuddersfield's Wannasee Festival set to return bigger and better in 2019Organisers hail Greenhead Park festival a success and they want to build on it for next year
Greenhead ParkIt's not too late to go to the Wannasee Festival at Greenhead Park - see who's still to comeTop tribute bands rock Huddersfield park and it all ends with a Cold Play soundalike
HuddersfieldThis week it's The St Pat's CentreSee if our photographer caught you on camera!
HuddersfieldMexican Carnival of the Dead comes to Huddersfield and HalifaxThe party is based on the Dia de Muertos which is celebrated in Mexico and the US
What's OnSpotted Out: The St Pat's Centre
Greenhead ParkHuddersfield's Wannasee Festival set to return bigger and better in 2019Organisers hail Greenhead Park festival a success and they want to build on it for next year
Music & NightlifeGALLERY: Wannasee Festival 2018
Greenhead ParkIt's not too late to go to the Wannasee Festival at Greenhead Park - see who's still to comeTop tribute bands rock Huddersfield park and it all ends with a Cold Play soundalike
HuddersfieldMexican Carnival of the Dead comes to Huddersfield and HalifaxThe party is based on the Dia de Muertos which is celebrated in Mexico and the US
HuddersfieldThis week it's The St Pat's CentreSee if our photographer caught you on camera!
Huddersfield Town FCRecap live updates as Mounie heads in late equaliser for Huddersfield Town against SV DarmstadtJoin reporter Jonathan Low for live coverage throughout Sunday afternoon
Scapegoat HillRare hummingbird hawk-moth spotted in garden in Scapegoat HillMoth that sounds like a hummingbird usually only seen in warmer climes
The Co-operativeProlific thief stole meat from Co-op shortly after being released from prisonDarren Mooney who has 140 offences to his name stole from Co-op petrol station at Birchencliffe
David WagnerDavid Wagner's reaction to Huddersfield Town's display in the Interwetten CupSee what the boss had to say post match
KirkburtonTaxi firm suddenly stops taking blind and isolated pensioner on weekly outing to cafeKirkburton woman believes 'health and safety' is to blame for end of three-minute cab journey
Huddersfield Town FCMounie nets late goal as Huddersfield Town end German tour with Darmstadt drawDavid Wagner's side came from behind to draw 1-1 at the Merck Stadion
Huddersfield Town FCPritchard and Billing stand out in Huddersfield Town player ratings from SV Darmstadt drawOur verdict on how each Terrier did at the Merck Stadion on Sunday afternoon
HuddersfieldSuspensions of children from Huddersfield and Kirklees primary schools hits 10-year highSharp rise in number of four to 11 year old children kicked out of class as attacks on teachers rise
Greenhead ParkHuddersfield's Wannasee Festival set to return bigger and better in 2019Organisers hail Greenhead Park festival a success and they want to build on it for next year
Music & NightlifeGALLERY: Wannasee Festival 2018
Top Stories
West Yorkshire PoliceWest Yorkshire Police has lost almost 750 officers since 2010 - yet council taxpayers must pay more
Police Federation says policing in the UK is on the 'critical list'\n200718che\n220817mgaPolice\nJS*144878157 JS*131357133
The Co-operativeProlific thief stole meat from Co-op shortly after being released from prison
Darren Mooney who has 140 offences to his name stole from Co-op petrol station at Birchencliffe
Scapegoat HillRare hummingbird hawk-moth spotted in garden in Scapegoat Hill
Moth that sounds like a hummingbird usually only seen in warmer climes
Huddersfield town centreHuddersfield Change Project donates left over cash to charity for the homeless
Founder Dave Kennedy says he was advised by police to give the money to a registered charity
EducationPopular teacher Sue Renshaw retires after 35 years at Royds Hall Community School
Deputy head organised annual senior citizens' Christmas party
KirkburtonTaxi firm suddenly stops taking blind and isolated pensioner on weekly outing to cafe
Kirkburton woman believes 'health and safety' is to blame for end of three-minute cab journey
EmploymentFind out where Huddersfield is in the league tables for leadership talent
Survey carried out by Pizza chain Domino's
Kirkwood HospicePoignant and heartbreaking tale of mum's bike ride in memory of her son
Jude Sellmeyer crossed Europe by motorbike as her son Jody "loved the sunshine"
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town suffer successive defeats to Real Betis and Werder Bremen
David Wagner's side finish fourth in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday afternoon in Essen
Greenhead ParkIt's not too late to go to the Wannasee Festival at Greenhead Park - see who's still to come
Top tribute bands rock Huddersfield park and it all ends with a Cold Play soundalike
Huddersfield Town FCSabiri and Kongolo star in Huddersfield Town player ratings from Interwetten Cup defeats
Here's our verdict on how each Terrier did in the tournament in Germany
Kirklees CouncilMystery sign writer leaves this message for 'lazy and disgusting' litter louts
Homemade signs placed at Scammonden reservoir beauty spot