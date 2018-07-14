Load mobile navigation

As Little Mix get ready for Huddersfield stadium concert, take a look back at the last big names to rock the town

Little Mix joins big names such as Bon Jovi, Elton John, Bryan Adams and REM as playing at the John Smith's Stadium

Little Mix are ready to bring live music back to the John Smith's Stadium.

The girlband, who have achieved global success after winning the X Factor in 2011, will perform in front of 28,000 fans on Sunday night as part of their Summer Hits Tour.

And it marks a welcome return to the Stadium for music concerts - in its heyday some of the biggest names in music played there, including REM in 1995, The Eagles in 1996, Beautiful South in 1997, Bon Jovi in 2001, Elton John in 2005 and Bryan Adams in 2006.

Now in 2018 Little Mix join the list - bringing a series of smash hits, girl power and an economic boost to the town.

  1. REM at the McAlpine Stadium, July 25, 1995

    REM July 1995

    1 of 27

  2. Michael Stipe, R.E.M. in concert at the Galpharm Stadium. 25th July 1995.

    2 of 27

  3. Michael Stipe. R.E.M. in concert at the Galpharm Stadium. 25th July 1995.

    3 of 27

  4. REM July 1995

    4 of 27
  The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in July 1996.

    The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    5 of 27
  The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    6 of 27
  The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    7 of 27
  'The audience were searching for quality music - and they found it.' - The Examiner's Neil Atkinson

    The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    8 of 27
  The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    9 of 27
  Glenn Frey of The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    The Eagles performing live at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield. 10th July 1996.

    10 of 27
  30,000 fans flocked to the McAlpine Stadium for the Beautiful South's gig with Cast and the Lightning Seeds in 1997

    30,000 fans flocked to the McAlpine Stadium for the Beautiful South's gig with Cast and the Lightning Seeds in 1997

    11 of 27
  Beautiful South singer Jacqui Abbot took to the stage at the McAlpine in July 1997

    Beautiful South singer Jacqui Abbot took to the stage at the McAlpine in July 1997

    12 of 27
  Cast frontman John Power warms up the crowd for the Beautiful South

    Cast frontman John Power warms up the crowd for the Beautiful South

    13 of 27
  30,000 fans flocked to the McAlpine Stadium for the Beautiful South's gig with Cast and the Lightning Seeds in 1997

    30,000 fans flocked to the McAlpine Stadium for the Beautiful South's gig with Cast and the Lightning Seeds in 1997

    14 of 27
  Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton at the McAlpine Stadium in July 1997

    Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton at the McAlpine Stadium in July 1997

    15 of 27
  The Beautiful South performing at the Alfred McAlpine Stadium, July 1997

    The Beautiful South performing at the Alfred McAlpine Stadium, July 1997

    16 of 27
  Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    17 of 27
  Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    18 of 27
  Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    19 of 27
  Jon Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    20 of 27
  Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    21 of 27
  Jon Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    Bon Jovi in concert held at the McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield. 13th June 2001.

    22 of 27
  Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    23 of 27
  Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    24 of 27
  Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    25 of 27
  Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    Bryan Adams concert at the Galpharm Stadium.

    26 of 27
  Beverley Knight supported Bryan Adams at the Galpharm Stadium

    Beverley Knight supported Bryan Adams at the Galpharm Stadium

    27 of 27
