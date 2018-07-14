Little Mix joins big names such as Bon Jovi, Elton John, Bryan Adams and REM as playing at the John Smith's Stadium

Little Mix are ready to bring live music back to the John Smith's Stadium.

The girlband, who have achieved global success after winning the X Factor in 2011, will perform in front of 28,000 fans on Sunday night as part of their Summer Hits Tour.

And it marks a welcome return to the Stadium for music concerts - in its heyday some of the biggest names in music played there, including REM in 1995, The Eagles in 1996, Beautiful South in 1997, Bon Jovi in 2001, Elton John in 2005 and Bryan Adams in 2006.

Now in 2018 Little Mix join the list - bringing a series of smash hits, girl power and an economic boost to the town.