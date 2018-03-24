Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for an evening of entertainment in West Yorkshire this spring?

There’s a Broadway musical, black comedy, anime, an evening with The Searchers and much more to choose from in the first half of April.

The Searchers, Victoria Theatre: Saturday, April 7.

They’ve sold more than 50 million records and are still performing, The Searchers produced some of the most iconic songs of the late 20th century. Listen out for Sweets for My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away and Sugar and Spice, among other hits. Tickets are £22.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Crazy for You, Alhambra Theatre: April 10 to 14.

Tom Chambers and Claire Sweeney star in the classic show with Gershwin hits such as I Got Rhythm, Shall We Dance and Someone to Watch Over Me. It’s pure nostalgic schmaltz of the feel-good variety. Tickets are £21.50 to £46.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

April Comedy Cellar, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Thursday, April 12.

Live at the Apollo performer Tanyalee Davis and newcomer Rahul Kohli fill the monthly comedy slot at the Huddersfield theatre. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Scary Bikers, Lawrence Batley Theatre: April 13 and 14.

John Godber’s new comedy about life, love and staying on your bike stops off in Huddersfield. The production, by Godber’s own company and the Theatre Royal, Wakefield, stars the playwright and his wife Jane in the lead roles. They play a newly-involved middle-aged couple who embark on a bike ride through Europe and discover that the road to true romance is as rocky as the terrain they encounter. Tickets are £10 to £18 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Natural Causes, Shelley Village Hall: April 11 to 14.

The Pierrot Players present a dark comedy from the pen of Eric Chappell, who wrote the TV sitcom Rising Damp. There’s a cast of six, including a hapless rubber plant, to tell the story of a man called Vincent, who has a mission to help others ‘end it all’ with a lethal potion. Find out what happens when Vincent becomes embroiled in a love triangle and falls under the radar of a busybody Samaritan. Tickets are £6 on the door or from Shepley Co-op and Shelley McColls. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Our Country’s Good, West Yorkshire Playhouse: from April 11 to 21.

This unusual play tells the true story of a group of convicts and a young officer who rehearse and perform Australia’s first theatrical production back in 1787. The convicts were among 700 people shipped out to the colony who faced starvation and hardship. Tickets from £13.50. Visit wyp.org.uk for details.

My Neighbour Totoro, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Sunday, April 15.

The arts centre is hosting a 30th anniversary screening of the magical animated film by Studio Ghibli. Follow Mei and her sister Satsuki as they move to a new home and discover they share their new surroundings with forest spirit Totoro. Tickets are £7 and the screening is at 4pm. Visit squarechapel.co.uk for details.