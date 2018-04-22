Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prepare to be ‘uked’ as the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival arrives in Huddersfield for the fifth consecutive year.

While organisers of the festival, now one of the largest of its kind in the UK, had originally planned to stage the event in a different town or city each year, it arrived in Huddersfield back in 2014 and has become an annual fixture.

Festival producer and director Mary Agnes Krell explained: “We had such a positive experience in Huddersfield that we decided to come back and I can’t imagine having it anywhere else now.”

Such is the pull of the diminutive instrument that festival-goers converge from all corners of the globe. “I’ve had emails from Australia, North America and South Africa,” said Mary, “people come from all over.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 2018 festival, from May 11 to 13, is a showcase for new and emerging musical talent. But it also hosts international musicians and big-name ukulele players. This year sees a headline appearance by Andrew Molina, who Mary describes as a “rising star out of Hawaii”. He’s hosting Hawaiian-themed workshops with Bryan Tolentino. There’s a line-up of around 30 performers at a variety of venues. There are also workshops in every aspect of playing and caring for a ukulele, as well as clowning and photography.

Much of the festival is based at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in central Huddersfield, but there are also gigs, jam sessions and events at the Head of Steam, Cambridge Hotel, Sportsman and Vinyl Tap.

The ukulele has enjoyed a resurgence of popularity in recent years. Mary believes this is because it’s the ‘friendly’ instrument. She said: “It was made to be an instrument to accompany singing. It isn’t intimidating and has a friendly image that leads people to take it up and sing – and that’s a powerful connection. It’s a strange world we are now living in, when so much has changed so quickly. People look for things that help them to connect to other people and the ukulele can do that. It’s had waves of popularity – after the first world war and then again in the 50s and 60s – all periods when we were coming out of difficult times.”

Tickets for festival concerts are selling out fast, proof that the little instrument exerts a big attraction for many. But there are still places available at workshops. As Mary explains: “We run more workshops than are necessary so that there are some still open even at the last minute.”

For details and booking visit northernuke.com

Full weekend tickets are available for £48, individual workshops cost from £7 to £25.