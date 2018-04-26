Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Light Opera Company

9 to 5 The Musical: LBT

By David Lockwood

Most people I’m sure will be familiar with the song 9 to 5 recorded by country and western legend Dolly Parton.

However, few will be aware that Dolly was also responsible for writing the music and lyrics for several other numbers which form the basis of the 1980s film and subsequent musical of the same name.

And it was surely the chance to do something very modern (it premiered in Los Angeles in 2008) and different which attracted Huddersfield Light Opera to give it the amateur premier in the Kirklees area.

In truth, it’s more of a comedy play/farce set to music rather than a traditional musical which makes it all the more entertaining and very enjoyable.

It’s largely a five-hander about three office workers, Doralee Rhodes, Violet Newstead and Judy Bernly, who team up to gain revenge on their sexist, lying bigot of a boss, Franklyn Hart jnr, and his smarmy sidekick, Roz Keith.

Alicia Walsh in her first major role puts on plenty ‘front’ in the Dolly Parton role as Doralee, maintaining a wonderful Tennessee accent and character throughout while the delightful Sharon Whitehead puts her vast experience to excellent use as the put-upon dogsbody Violet.

Zoe Clarkson as Judy excels vocally and her second half delivery of the number ‘Get Out and Stay Out’ was one of the highlights of the show.

Martin Stead was a very likeable ‘baddie’ both confident and yet vulnerable, while Louisa LeFevre was delicious as his amorous admirer, Roz, a reminder that there’s one very similar in every office, with further good support coming from Robin Walsh as junior accountant Joe.

A total of 33 numbers and potentially even more scene changes must have posed a bit of a nightmare for director Chris Brearley on his main production debut, but he definitely pulled it off, along with his co-production team of musical director Ian Abbott, who was responsible for the computer-based orchestral system and Pam Strickland as choreographer.

The show runs until Saturday with a matinee at 2.15pm and the evening show at 7.15pm.