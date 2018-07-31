Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival returns this Thursday, with four days of fabulous food and drink set to take over St George's Square.

And in addition to world cuisines, tempting cocktails and sweet treats, the festival will also keep revellers entertained with a four-day line up of live music.

Headlining on Friday and Saturday night - when the festival runs until 10pm - are Razorbach and Storm.

Organisers Huddersfield Live have released the full line-up of bands and performers for the 2018 event , with entertainment from lunchtime each day.

The stage line-up is in addition to the buskers and street performers that will also be on hand to entertain the festival crowds.

This year's opening hours are 11am-9pm on Thursday, 10am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10.30am-5.30pm on Sunday.

Here's the full line up for this year's festival:

Thursday

12.30pm Hannah Carter

6pm Kate Fox

6.45pm Mew Chi

8pm Fishing for Compliments

Friday

12pm Her Voice

1pm Orange Box Choir

4.30pm Yellow Goose

6pm Dance Emporium

7.30pm Vital Signs

9pm Razorbach

Saturday

11.30pm Ellie Ferguson

1.15pm Terrier Brass

2.15pm Roger Davies

3.45pm Aidan M

4.45pm Alexandra Carlos

6pm Dance Emporium

7pm Flock of Beagles

8.45pm Storm

Sunday