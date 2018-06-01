Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s fourth Jazz Guitar Festival gets into the groove from Friday, June 15, until Sunday, June 17.

The Four on Six festival (referring to the four fingers on six strings of guitar playing) is a tribute to the influential guitarist Wes Montgomery, who died 50 years ago. The guitarist was the composer of a famous piece entitled Four on Six.

Saturday evening, June 15, will see a concert dedicated to Montgomery, with award-winning guitarist Jim Mullen, who once played with the Average White Band, headlining. He will be supported by local talent from Adrian Ingram’s Cookbook.

Sunday, June 16, features artists from the Sky Arts television series Guitar Star, acoustic instrumentalist Becky Langan and electric players Zayn Mohammed and Rob Luft. All three were finalists from the series.

This year’s festival is being hosted in a number of venues, from the Rat and Ratchet and Small Seeds to The Corner and Head of Steam. There are also a couple of fringe events, outside the festival weekend. Gigs will showcase a diverse range of guitar styles.

For details of all concerts (both free and ticketed), open mic events and workshops visit huddersfieldjazzguitarfestival.co.uk