Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield led the way in the sound system culture in the 1970s and 1980s. Now a revival is underway. Emily Raleigh reports.

They were big names ... and they all came to Huddersfield.

Reggae giants Gregory Isaacs, Burning Spear, Jimmy Cliff, Sugar Minott and Desmond Dekker all performed in the town, often playing at the famous Silver Sands Nightclub on Venn Street and staying at the George Hotel.

The sound system concept first became popular in the 1950s in the ghettos of Kingston, Jamaica, when DJs would load up a truck with a generator, turntables and huge speakers and set up street parties.

The sound system culture in Huddersfield started in the 1960s and 70s with dances held in cellars, back rooms, or community halls.

Its popularity grew and dances were held at local venues like Silver Sands and then Cleopatra’s and also Arawak and Sparrow Park.

The culture took a downturn as venues closed down in the 1980s and others were restricted to early finishing times due to the noise but it is now making a comeback.

One Huddersfield man behind that revival is Paul ‘Axis’ Huxtable. Paul is the epitome of the sound system culture in Huddersfield. He makes his living playing, promoting and touring with his authentic sound system and over the years has gained an international following.

His passion for the culture has kept it alive in the town as well as globally for the last 25 years. He is the only one who still builds sound systems the traditional way, selling them all over the world - even as far as Australia.

Thanks to the dawn of the internet and social media, Paul has become internationally renowned. The days of going around cities posting flyers ended and suddenly it was all about Facebook and other social media platforms. Through his business, Axis Valv-a-tron Sound System, he now drives all over Europe with his authentic sound system, playing original roots and revival reggae music. The crowds are much bigger there, playing to thousands of people.

Paul builds his sound systems like a craft beer, they’re expensive but high quality. People all over the world, including Australia, commission them. He uses Huddersfield-based Pennine Transformers to wire up his transformers, as well as using local skilled engineers. He then does the woodwork and assembles them himself. There isn’t a continent that his sound systems don’t go to. He often gets invited to lectures on the reggae music scene by universities and conferences across the UK.

Paul co-wrote ‘Sound System Culture: Celebrating Huddersfield’s Sound Systems’ for a heritage project developed by Let’s Go Yorkshire. Let’s Go Yorkshire is a community arts organisation set up in 2011 to develop innovative projects reflecting contemporary British culture, with a strong focus on the sound system movement.

Artists and MCs like Dee Bo General and Marshall are also flying the flag for the reggae sound system in Huddersfield.

Dee Bo General is an MC who is most famous for providing vocals for music across genres including jungle, drum and bass, dub and reggae. Having performed across the country and overseas Dee Bo has a sizeable underground following.

Marshall was born and raised in Huddersfield and credits the town with helping him find his passion for music. Today he is the manager-owner and ‘MC-Selector’ of the Zion-InnaVision Sound System and performs and records all over the country.

The work of Marshall, Dee Bo, Paul Huxtable and Let’s Go Yorkshire means Huddersfield’s identity as a home for the sound system scene in the UK remains entrenched. It has enabled new generations to discover the ‘old scene, while new sound systems, like the HISS (Huddersfield Immersive Sound System) based at the University of Huddersfield, and Future Formation, which launched at end of last year, proves that the culture may have a future – more than 40 years after its story began.