Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opening a series of shows for world-famous singer Seal will be a tough act to follow.

But Huddersfield musician Thabo Mkwananzi, still on a high from a nine-date tour with the global superstar, has recently released an EP and is quietly hopeful that music lovers will enjoy it.

Thabo, who lives in Birkby, came to the UK 18 years ago as an asylum seeker from his troubled birthplace, Zimbabwe, and found a place to call home in Huddersfield three years later.

He doesn’t like to speak of his experiences as a refugee, believing that making his way in the world as a musician is more important than focussing on his personal struggles. As he points out: “Music became my refuge.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The words asylum seeker are loaded and mean so much to so many people. In this country it has some vicious connotations.

“I’m also a very private person.”

Thabo, 36, is quietly unassuming and modest about the fact that he and pianist Aron Kyne were asked to be the opener for Seal on his last UK tour, playing iconic venues such as the London Palladium.

“The reception was overwhelming for us because we’re not used to being an opening act"

But he was obviously thrilled.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It gave us an opportunity to just see him up close and see how to manoeuvre at that level within the music industry. It was incredible, an eye-opener and an education for sure.

“The reception was overwhelming for us because we’re not used to being an opening act, especially for someone of that magnitude. It took a couple of gigs to get used to the idea that, you know, Seal is right there playing in front of two or three thousand people who are feeding off his energy.”

His new EP, Your Mama, is a soulful collection and singer Thabo likens the act of making music to that of a chef creating delicious dishes for everyone to enjoy. He explained: “In Africa, music and food go hand in hand - they are the staples of life.”

Thabo has performed all over Yorkshire and the UK with various bands and as a solo artist. While he says the term ‘culture shock’ can’t begin to describe what he felt when he first arrived in England, he’s now quite firmly a part of Huddersfield’s cultural scene and enjoys living here. As he says: “The town has a quiet confidence and I found it in virtually everything and everyone. But they don’t shout about it, they go about their business quietly; but creatively they’re at world standard.

“One of my friends is the rapper Jack Flash. Many wouldn’t have known that he comes from Huddersfield and went on to win a worldwide hip hop competition. So Huddersfield is known for, consistently, in my opinion, producing talent and nurturing talent and that’s one of my favourite things about it, which is why I haven’t left.”

To find out more and Thabo and his new EP visit here