You are starting at the University of Huddersfield in September and what better way could there be to ease you in than a week showcasing the best of Huddersfield and the university?

And that's exactly what the 2018 Huddersfield Freshers' Festival will do.

The week-long festival, which begins on Monday 17 September, features top music and comedy acts plus more parties than you can shake a stick at.

It's got big name music acts, including Tinchy Stryder and Dappy playing – plus comedian Adam Rowe.

There's also everything from a futsal tournament, secret garden tea party, silent disco, gospel concert, roller disco, kids' cinema club and even a trip to Ikea to buy some essentials.

Plus there's plenty of other stuff going on each day and here are some of the highlights.

Some of the events are free, some you have to pay for. You can get more information and buy individual tickets and all-in passes here .

Hudcomedy

What better way to ease yourself into uni life than with a bit of a giggle?

This year's Hudcomedy features Liverpool Comedian of the Year winner and English Comedian of the Year nominee, Adam Rowe.

Lawrence Batley Theatre

Tuesday 18 September (7pm to 11pm)

Hudcrawl

A crawl around eight of Huddersfield's top bars and clubs with entry to all included – plus cheap booze. There's a free t-shirt and Domino's pizza as part of the deal too.

It sells out every year so you'll need to be quick

Monday 17 September (7pm)

Zetland Party

Zetland is the official Huddersfield Student Union's party venue and there'll be a bucking bronco, cheap drinks and a resident DJ playing tunes until the small hours.

Wednesday 19 September (11pm to 2am)

#TBT Back to School Party

Headlining this back to school themed party will be acclaimed grime artist Tinchy Stryder.

Tokyo

Thursday 20 September (10pm until late)

Hudlive

HudLive is back and much bigger than before with six huge headliners across five venues. There are live sets from Dappy, formerly of N-Dubz, indie-rock trio Little Comets plus DJ sets from Charlie Sloth, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, The Stickmen and Don Broco.

Various venues tbc

Friday 21 September

Other stuff

The Freshers' Fair

There's lots of free stuff, including food, plus offers on all sorts of things and information about university clubs and societies.

Sports Hall and University Square

September 17 and 18 (10am to 3pm)

Futsal Tournament

Indoor football. Turn up and play – or watch.

University of Huddersfield Sports Hall

Tuesday 18 September (6pm)

Food and Thrift

Vintage clothes sales

University Square

Wednesday 19 September (10am to 3pm)

Basketball Showcase

Watch league-winning Huddersfield University Basketball Club take on local varsity rivals Bradford.

University Sports Hall

Wednesday 19 September (6pm)

Secret Garden Campus Tea Party

If you fancy something a bit quieter there's tea, cake and conversation with student union officers.

Floor 5, Student Central

Thursday 20 September (11am to 3pm)

Sunset Silent Disco

Grab your headphones and dance to tunes played by Radio Sangam DJs Junaid and DJ Rav.

University Square

Thursday 20 September (3pm to 7pm)

Gospel Concert

A concert with the university's Christian societies.

St Pauls Hall

Thursday 20 September (7pm to 9pm)

Feel Good Friday

Activities to help you de-stress plus another chance to join societies and clubs.

University Square

Friday 21 September (10am to 3pm)

Super Funk Roller Disco

Two hundred pairs of roller skates plus retro and pop hits. What more do you need?

University Sports Hall

Friday 21 September (3pm to 7pm)

Kids Cinema Club

For students with children. Free cinema tickets plus a chance to meet other student parents.

Odeon Cinema, Bradley Mills Road, HD1 6PG

Saturday 22 September (time tbc)

Ikea Trip

Pick up essential home items

Sign up at Feel Good Friday (see above)

Saturday 22 September (time tbc)

HudQuiz

The perfect way to wind down from a busy week of activities – with prizes.

The Zetland

Sunday 23 September (6pm to 9pm)