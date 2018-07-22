The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of 80s music fans descended on Greenhead Park on Saturday for the third Wannasee Huddersfield music festival.

As many as 2,000 people ate, drank, sang and danced through 10 hours of live performances from a host of tribute bands.

The gates opened at 11am with Antmusic (Adam and the Ants tribute) the first on stage at 12.30pm.

The entertainment was virtually non-stop until late into the night after that with the Duran Duranies (Duran Duran), Jake and Elwood Blues and Band (Blues Brothers), Bon Jovi Forever (Bon Jovi); News2//U2 (U2); Almost P!nk (Pink); Absolute Bowie (David Bowie); and Coldplace (Cold Play) following on.

Promoted as a family event there were food and drink stalls, a huge beer tent and rides and activities for children. Families brought their own picnic tables and chairs and got into the party spirit.

The weather could have been kinder – this summer’s heatwave temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine disappeared for the day – but John Brannan, one of the event organisers, said the festival had been a big success.

“It was certainly very busy and we had around 2,000 people attend, which is similar to the number we had last year,” he said.

“We take a lot of pride in booking some of the best tribute bands around. We are not talking ‘pub-tribute bands’, some of them travel the world and have won prestigious awards.

“It’s the third year we have brought this show to Huddersfield and we want to come back.”

John said the challenge now was to develop the festival even further and bring more people in.

John’s company organises similar festivals elsewhere and he said Huddersfield was aimed squarely at a family audience.

“We want to give it a big push next year,” he said. “Putting on an event like this is a major undertaking and costs tens of thousands of pounds to stage.

“We want to make Wannasee Huddersfield grow and we want local people to support it and make it their own.”