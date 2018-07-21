The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

if you loved ‘80s music there was only one place to be today – Greenhead Park.

Hundreds of people from all over the country flooded there for the Wannasee III music festival featuring classic tribute bands paying homage to such icons as Duran Duran, Adam and the Ants, David Bowie, U2, Bon Jovi and many more.

The fun started at 12.30pm with Antmusic (Adam and the Ants) and when the Duran Duranies took to the stage with one of the Duran Duran’s best-known hits, The Wild Boys, such was the electric current generated that even the grass appeared to quiver.

In previous years thousands have turned out for a day of rock and pop at the outdoor venue, which sees non-stop action from lunchtime until late.

Master of Ceremonies for the day was professional Austin Powers impersonator, groovy Brian Allanson, 59, from Whitby – all the way back from 1997.

He said: “I really like it here, it has a good vibe.”

Phillip Cadogan, a 65-year-old radiographer, known as ‘Biggles’ of Lindley – a keen WW2 re-enactor – who wore a Sex Pistols T-Shirt, said: “It’s a great event and I’m really enjoying it. For £20 it’s an excellent day out.”

Although many festival-goers danced in front of the stage some were more sedate and stayed in their chairs – one middle-aged woman even brought her knitting with her.

(Image: Reach Plc)

One of the organisers, John Brannan, said: “It certainly looks to be busy with around 2,000 people here.

“We take a lot of pride in booking some of the best tribute bands around. We are not talking ‘pub-tribute bands’, some of them travel the world and have won prestigious awards.

“It’s the third year we have brought this show to Huddersfield and I can’t see any reason why we shouldn’t return next year.”

* Timings for the rest of Saturday night: U2 by New2//U2 - 5.05pm; Pink by Almost P!nk - 6.20pm; David Bowie by Absolute Bowie - 7.45pm; Coldplay by Coldplace - 9.15pm.

Tickets are available on the gate.