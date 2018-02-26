Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jumpin' Jack Flash! The Rolling Stones have announced their first UK tour in five years - and they're coming to a stadium near you.

Britain's longest-serving rock 'n' roll veterans will be playing Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 5 as part of their No Filter tour.

UK tickets go on sale on March 2 (9am) but if you have an American Express credit card you can buy tickets in an exclusive pre-sale which begins at 9am on Wednesday.

If you want to see Mick, Keith, Ronnie, Bill and Charlie more than once, the Stones are also playing London Stadium, Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, Cardiff Principality Stadium, London Twickenham Stadium and Dublin Croke Park.

Full dates and other information can be found on The Rolling Stones official website .

Tickets are available here .

The Stones, who've been banging out hits since their debut single 'Come On' in 1963, can't wait to get out on the road.

Lead singer Mick Jagger said: ‘‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium.’’

Guitarist Keith Richards added: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

The Rolling Stones last played in the UK in 2013, when they headlined Glastonbury Festival following two shows in London’s Hyde Park where they played to a sold-out crowd of 65,000.