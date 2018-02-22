The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of Britain's biggest bands is heading to a relatively small venue for a one-off show next month.

Alternative rockers Kasabian have announced they will be playing The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on March 23.

The band, whose hits include 'Club Foot' and 'LSF', are used to playing big capacity venues like Manchester Arena which holds 21,000 people.

But Kasabian, led by singer Tom Meighan and guitarist Sergio Pizzorno, have announced a short-notice show at the 1,500-capacity venue in Halifax.

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday). They're £45 a piece, only available at two per person and can be bought from the Victoria Theatre website .

Formed in Leicester in 1997, Kasabian were originally called Saracuse but changed their name to Kasabian - they're named after Charles Manson Family member Linda Kasabian - before the release of their self-titled debut album.

It is expected the band, which has had a string of UK number one albums, will be playing songs from their most recent record 'For Crying Out Loud' as well as hits from their previous long players.