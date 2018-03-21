Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The King’s Men, the famous musical scholars from the choir of King’s College, Cambridge, will be stopping off in Huddersfield on Wednesday, April 4 – the only Yorkshire date in a spring tour of the North.

Famous for their Nine Lessons and Carols, which is broadcast live every Christmas on BBC TV and radio, the close harmony choristers have a national and international following and perform as far afield as North America, Australia and Hong Kong. They have been regular visitors to Huddersfield in recent years and will this year be performing, for the first time, at All Hallow’s Church, Kirkburton. Separate from the main college choir, the King’s Men mostly perform as a seven-man group, singing a varied repertoire from classical, to our own arrangements of folk, spiritual and modern pop songs.

Organisers expect a full house for the concert of secular and sacred music, so if you want a ticket then don’t delay. Tickets are £12 from tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or the Kirkburton News Agents in North Road. The concert starts at 7.30pm.