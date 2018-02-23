The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue has announced a UK and Ireland live tour in autumn 2018.

And Kylie, whose hits include 'I Should Be So Lucky' and 'Spinning Around', will be coming to Manchester Arena on October 1 and Leeds Arena on October 4.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public via outlets including Minogue's website kylie.com and Ticketmaster on March 2.

Kylie, 49, will be touring for the first time in three years to promote her latest album 'Golden'.

The album, which includes the single 'Dancing' which was released in January, is said to be her most personal record to date having called off her engagement to fiance Joshua Sasse.

The Golden Tour begins in Newcastle on September 18 before dates in Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Dublin and Belfast.

Kylie Minogue shot to fame in the 1980s when she played Charlene Robinson on the Australian soap opera.

Under the management of 'hit factory' Stock, Aitken and Waterman she became an international pop star before maturing into a solo artist.

She has had seven UK number ones including 'Hand On Your Heart' and 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'.