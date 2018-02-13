Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The headliners for this year's Leeds Festival have been revealed.

Kendrick Lamar, Kings of Leon, Panic! at The Disco and Fall Out Boy were some of the big names announced by organisers this morning, with tickets already on sale for the August Bank Holiday festival.

Leeds Festival 2018 will run from Friday August 24 to Sunday August 26 at Bramham Park, Leeds, with thousand expected to attend.

Leeds is the northern counterpart to the Reading Festival, with acts playing both events over the weekend.

This year's line-up was revealed by Nick Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 breakfast show today - the DJ said Leeds was the first festival he ever went to and that he 'fell in love with it'.

More acts will be revealed in the coming months.

Melvin Benn, director of Festival Republic, who organise Leeds Festival, said: “Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year’s line-up already proves that.

"Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn’t be more pleased to invite them back to headline. Adding Panic! at the Disco and Kendrick Lamar, probably the most sought-after act in the world right now, we think Reading and Leeds Festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start – with even more to come, so watch this space.”

Tickets

You can get tickets for this Leeds Festival now.

Adult full weekend tickets cost £205 with a £16.40 booking fee.

You can also get an early entry pass which allows you to camp on the Wednesday before the festival for £20.

You can buy tickets for Leeds Festival from Ticketmaster and you can find out more about the event by visiting their website .