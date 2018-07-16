The video will start in 8 Cancel

Football may not be coming home but the band who wrote the song Three Lions will be coming to Saddleworth next month.

The Lightning Seeds , who with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner wrote the most successful football anthem of the last three decades, will be headlining Cotton Clouds 2018 festival.

The festival, which includes disco survivors Sister Sledge , takes place at Saddleworth Cricket Club, Greenfield, on August 17 and 18.

Near the top of the main stage bill are The Pigeon Detectives, Badly Drawn Boy, Starsailor, Toploader and rapper Chali 2na .

As well as the main stage, Cotton Clouds has satellite stages hosting the latest, cutting-edge acts.

Headlining the Tim Peaks Diner Stage (as endorsed by The Charlatans’ frontman Tim Burgess) will be Halifax’s Heavenly-signed indie-pop band The Orielles.

London quintet Average Sex will be entertaining with their lusty power-pop charms.

The seemingly unstoppable Richard Youngs will tug his hefty back catalogue down from Glasgow to display some of the myriad gems that have bejewelled his prolific and diverse career.

Elsewhere, Fuzzy Sun will bring their dappled psychedelic wonderment, Welsh indie rock trio Trampolene will be providing plenty of bounce for your ounce, and BBC 6 Music tipped Deja Vega will be providing an intense injection of their riveting rock’n’roll.

There are also plenty more reasons to get down to the site early as The Mysterines and The Recreation raise the roof from the off.

With its name nodding to the festival location’s rich textile heritage, there’s more variety and fun to be found at the The Spinning Room Stage .

Hip-hop headliners The Allergies will unleash the frenzied delights of their Craig Charles approved funk-fuelled madness.

Plus there are fresh pickings from Hyde Park Brass, The K’S, The 99 Degree, The Salford Jets, Afghan Sand Gang, South Island Son and Ambiere throughout the course of the day.

When?

Friday 17 August (5-10pm)

Saturday 18 August (noon-10pm)

Where?

Saddleworth Cricket Club, Well-I-Hole Road, Greenfield, Oldham, OL3 7HY.

It's a 15 minute walk from Greenfield Station.

The full bill

FRIDAY 17 AUGUST



Main Stage

Lightning Seeds

The Pigeon Detectives

Badly Drawn Boy

Chali 2na & Krafty Kuts

Cavana

Gareth Brooks (DJ Set)



* * *

SATURDAY 18 AUGUST



Main Stage

Sister Sledge

Starsailor

Toploader

Scarlet

Gareth Brooks

Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles

Freeda

Tom Mouse Smith



Tim Peaks Diner Stage

The Orielles

Average Sex

Richard Youngs

Fuzzy Sun

Trampolene

Deja Vega

The Mysterines

The Recreation

The Spinning Room Stage

The Allergies

Hyde Park Brass

The K’s

The 99 Degree

The Salford Jets

Afghan Sand Gang

South Island Son

Ambiere

Food and Drink

Street food stalls, pop up bars and a real ale tent will be on site. Donkeystone Brewery will be brewing Cotton Clouds Ale specially for the festival.

Tickets

Weekend passes (£70), Friday tickets (£25) and Saturday tickets (£45) are available from the Cotton Clouds website .

Restrictions

The festival is open to people aged 14 and over.