A major live music festival is set to raise thousands of pounds to help people in need in Huddersfield.

Marshfest in association with We Shall Overcome returns slightly later this year for the August Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 and promises to be even bigger and better.

The family festival only costs a fiver for the day and features fantastic local original, tribute and cover bands from all genres of music. Confirmed bands for the weekend include Boo Sutcliffe Band, Joe Solo (featured with Billy Bragg at Glastonbury) and Flock of 3 with headline acts from The Blind Dead McJones Band on Saturday and finishing up with The Axis Valv-a-Tron sound system on Sunday. All 17 bands are giving their time for free to support The Welcome Centre food bank along with local DJ PJ Turner.

The festival which will be held in the picturesque grounds of Huddersfield Ukrainian Club on Edgerton Road, Marsh, from noon till late both days will once again donate all proceeds to The Welcome Centre food bank to support local people facing food poverty.

The aim of this festival is to provide the community with grassroots music at affordable prices for everyone within the community not just the well-off but the quality of the music can compete with any of the larger festivals.

Emma Greenough, fundraiser for The Welcome Centre, said: “The overwhelming success of last year’s festival raised enough money to provide the equivalent of 5,488 meals for local people in need. The aim this year is to raise even more than £5,000 through ticket sales, merchandise and a raffle so we can provide even more meals to those in need. Demand for our food bank has increased significantly this year so the money raised through Marshfest makes a big impact.”

The event will be split in two sections with outdoor entertainment in the grounds until 9pm, then everything moves indoors of the Ukrainian Club till about 1am.

Marshfest is now in its third year and organised by Marcus Henfrey from Marsh Blues Club.

It will also feature children’s entertainment such as woodcraft workshops from Be More Outdoors, face painting, a bouncy castle and go-karts will be on site for the whole weekend, along with Ricky’s School of Rock from Linthwaite who will be providing workshops which were hugely popular last year. Further entertainment will be provided from a local folk dancing troupe and the Hathor belly dancers.

Catering will be provided by Grandad’s Chippy Bus, Outdoor Gourmet wood fired pizzas and Dabbawala vegan and vegetarian food. Barista coffee will be available from Mini Mocha and there will be both an inside and outside bar.

Local business backing Marshfest include Moorhouse Transport who have provided the main stage and local bar The Parish and Huddersfield’s Camel Club have each sponsored a night. Syngenta from Leeds Road have provided funding for the second year running to cover seating, toilets and flyers to promote the event along with support from Keith Dawson music.

Raffle prizes are needed for the event so any local businesses that can provide a meal, vouchers or another prize please get in touch with Emma on 01484 515086.

Tickets are £5 per day with children under 16 years accompanied by an adult going free. Weekend tickets are also available to purchase online. To buy your tickets and for full ticket information visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/marshfest2018