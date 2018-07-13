Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Mix have given fans a glimpse of their Summer Hits Tour days before it comes to Huddersfield.

The global girl band will delight 28,000 fans when they take to the stage of the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday night.

Spoilers of set-lists so far reveal concert-goers are in line for a gig packed full of their best-known hits.

Little Mix has posted this video to Instagram, showing the costume, the crowds and the excitement in store for Huddersfield fans:

They've also revealed some photos too:

Night 2 done! Swansea you were insane A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 7, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Little mix family A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 7, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Kicked off the #SummerHitsTour in Hove tonight A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 6, 2018 at 4:24pm PDT

Mood for Colchester tonight #SummerHitsTour A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

Yesterday Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, tweeted a picture of the first of the equipment for the sell out show arriving at the John Smith's Stadium.

In total 28,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium for the pop concert to hear hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex from the X Factor winners at their Little Mix Summer Hits Tour.

How much of a Little Mix fan are you? Take our quiz here:

A travel warning has been issued by West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees is imposing parking and drop-off restrictions on the roads around the Stadium to assist fans getting to and from the stadium safely.