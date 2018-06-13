The video will start in 8 Cancel

Little Mix are set to take to the stage of the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield in July.

It's the first concert at the stadium in 11 years and it's a near sell-out.

The world’s biggest girl band bring their The Summer Hits Tour 2018 to town on the evening of Sunday July 15.

The girl band, made up of members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, formed on the X Factor in 2011.

To see them in their only Huddersfield show you'll have to buy tickets from legitimate ticket sites.

As of today (June 13) here are the sites that still have tickets for the John Smith's Stadium gig:

Ticketmaster still has tickets for the Huddersfield gig, but there are only single tickets left - they're all seated so you'll be sitting alone. The tickets are priced from £45 to £72.50.

See Tickets has hospitality tickets remaining, but they'll set you back £164. It includes VIP entrance, reserved VIP seating in the Upper Tier, exclusive use of Revell Ward Suite private cash bar, a two-course buffet with tea/coffee and a souvenir lanyard.

Gigs and Tours also have single tickets remaining for £72.50.

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult and ticket sellers will not issue refunds to under 14s who are not accompanied by an adult.

The last rock concert at the stadium was Bryan Adams in 2006.

The stadium has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including REM, Bon Jovi, The Beautiful South, Elton John and Bryan Adams.

The REM gig in Huddersfield was believed to have boosted the town’s fortunes by £3m.