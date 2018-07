Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Mix have released behind the scenes shots of rehearsals ahead of their Summer Hits tour that will bring the global superstars to Huddersfield.

The 15-date tour takes in the John Smith's Stadium - the first concert at the Huddersfield stadium in 11 years .

The X Factor girlband will perform at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday July 15.

They gave fans on social media a glimpse of rehearsals - take a look at see what you can expect from the gig!

Dance rehearsals:

Jade taking a break:

summer hits tour • rehearsal A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

Jade with tour stylists Zack and Jamie:

Leigh-Anne shows us her moves:

Getting fit: