Thousands of pop fans will descend on Huddersfield for the first concert at the stadium for over a decade.

Global popstars Little Mix bring their Summer Hits tour to town on Sunday July 15.

Here's a guide to getting there by car, train and bus, parking details and more.

Advice has been issued from West Yorkshire Police as follows: "WYP would like you to enjoy your visit to the John Smith’s Stadium and would therefore recommend that you plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time to park and make your way to the Stadium.

"With approx. 28,000 people attending the concert, the motorways and the roads in the vicinity of the Stadium will be very congested.

"Please park responsibly, vehicles causing an unlawful obstruction may be removed at the owner’s expense. In relation to crime prevention, please ensure you keep your personal belongings secure and out of sight."

Road closures:

There will be no parking, dropping off or picking up on St Andrew’s Road, Gasworks Street, Thistle Street and Bradley Mills Road from noon onwards until the end of the event.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians exiting the concert, temporary road closures will be in place from approximately 9pm until half an hour after the concert ends, as follows: St Andrew’s Road will be closed from its junction with Turnbridge Road to its junction with Thistle Street.

Bradley Mills Road will be closed from its junction with Brown Royd Avenue to the entrance to the Leeds Road Retail Park (but not including its entrance).

Resident access and permit parking will be maintained throughout the road closure. Gasworks Street will be closed from its junction with St Andrew’s Road to its junction with the A62 Leeds Road.

Car parking on site:

On-site parking is £7 per vehicle and can only be guaranteed by booking in advance. This also includes disability parking at £7 per vehicle due to limited space available.

To reserve a parking space contact 01484 484151/152 or email reception@ksdl.org.uk.

A £1 deliver fee applies for car park passes posted.

The Stadium Car Parks will not be open until 1.30pm.

Any parking on the Stadium site will be for permit holders only.

There are 800+ spaces on the Gasworks Street Car Park which is a 5 minute walk from the Stadium. The Gasworks Street Car Park will be open from 1.30pm and will be stewarded throughout and up to one hour after the end of the Concert. Book via the details above.

Car parking nearby:

Most roads around the Stadium are resident permit parking only so on-street parking is limited.

Alternative car parking is available within a 10-15 minute walk from the Stadium as follows:

Cambridge Road car park; Bath Street car park; Springwood car park; Market Hall car park, civic centre car park off Albion Street.

Getting there by road:

From the M62 Eastbound from Manchester Exit the M62 at Junction 24 onto the A629 and follow the signs towards Huddersfield Town Centre. After approximately 2 miles, follow the signs for the Stadium. M62 Westbound from Leeds Exit the M62 at Junction 25 and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A644 (Wakefield Road) towards Huddersfield. After approximately 1 mile, at the roundabout junction of the A62, turn right taking the second exit onto the A62 towards Huddersfield (Leeds Road), then follow the signs for the Stadium.

M1 North/Southbound Exit the M1 at Junction 42 and continue west on the M62. Exit the M62 at Junction 25 and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A644 (Wakefield Road) towards Huddersfield. After approximately 1 mile, at the roundabout junction of the A62, turn right taking the second exit onto the A62 towards Huddersfield (Leeds Road), then follow the signs for the Stadium.

By Train:

The nearest train station is Huddersfield Railway Station and is a short walk or taxi ride from the Stadium.

Both Northern and TransPennine Express operate services to and from the station.

By bus:

Bus services operate to and from the Stadium, largely along Leeds Road.

Bus numbers 202 and 203 depart from Huddersfield Bus Station, Stand Y and stop on Leeds Road (5 minutes from the Stadium).

Metro West Yorkshire has a journey planner which can be accessed by clicking here