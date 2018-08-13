Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets are selling fast for the inaugural festival of music, food and fun to be held at Storthes Hall on bank holiday Monday.

At least 3,000 people are expected to attend HuddsFest on August 27 with the mix of local and internationally renowned musicians proving a big draw.

Triple platinum selling band Scouting For Girls will play alongside one of Britain’s best loved reggae bands, Aswad, and 80s pop sensations Hue & Cry.

Also on the bill are five West Yorkshire-based bands and the whole thing will be catered by a range of locally-loved food and drink producers.

Organiser Martin Ballard has been surprised by how popular the festival has proved.

He said: “The reception for this event has been fantastic, it’s clear there is the demand for a bigger festival in the town - so much so we are already on with planning year two.”

Martin reckoned a key reason why HuddsFest has been so well received is that it is set to be a relatively cheap day out.

He explained: “When I was down at the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival I was thinking about how much people have already spent this summer. It’s been a long hot one, with England going so far in the World Cup and we’re still only half way through the school holidays.”

A buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer, that allowed children free entry when accompanied by a paying adult, opened the event up to families who may otherwise have struggled to afford it.

General tickets cost £25 and under 16s are half price.

Martin added: “That’s also why we’ve gone with local businesses for the food and drink so you’re getting closer to pub prices - it’s local stuff that people love.

“We’ve got Sam Watt, who organised the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, coming down with a bar representing her pub, The Star Inn.

“We’ve got a guy doing gourmet hot dogs for £2.50 each or 5 for £10. If you’ve got a family of 5 you can feed them all for a tenner.”

A gin and prosecco bar will sit alongside a stall from Foresters of Crosland Moor, serving ales and lagers.

Po’Boy, based at the Wickes Carpark on Manchester Road, will be cooking up some of their tasty beef burgers as well. The Po’Boy people are big supporters of the Fiery Biscuits, who will be performing their rocky covers of classic pop songs on the main stage.

“That is what we are all about,” said Martin. “Great local music and great local food.”

As well as the Fiery Biscuits; The BlueStrings, The Revelators, State of Confusion and Rock Paper Sister make up the set list of local bands.

Aside from starting up HuddsFest, Martin also organises the Huddersfield Comic-Con and the Monkey Gigs List website, which promotes live music across Huddersfield and Halifax and which gave him the base to build the new festival on.

Martin also runs Red Cape - a company which provides movie props and craft workshops for hire. He will be bringing this side of the business to HuddsFest to ensure there is something on offer for all ages.

There will be a whole Jurassic world section, complete with an animatronic T-Rex and a full-size Ford Explorer vehicle like the ones used in the first movie.

HuddsFest

When: Bank Holiday Monday (August 27) 11am - 10pm

Where: Storthes Hall, Huddersfield, HD8 0WA

Cost: £25 for adults, £12.50 for under 16s, student £20, group discounts available