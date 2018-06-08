Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On the second anniversary of MP Jo Cox’s tragic death, the Love Music Hate Racism campaign arrives in Huddersfield with an event at The Northern Quarter.

Organised by singer and music producer Pat Fulgoni, the evening on Friday, June 15, will bring together a wide variety of performers and musicians. It is, says Pat, a chance to hear everything from spoken word and acoustic sets to hip hop, reggae and drum and bass. He explained: “It’s about raising awareness of racism, which is particularly important in the current climate. Using music is a powerful way to combat racism; music is a positive influence.

“We’re also remembering Jo Cox, as it’s two years since she died.”

Jo was the Labour MP for Batley & Spen who famously said, in her maiden speech to the House of Commons: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.” An all-party group of MPs and musicians got together in December 2016 to record a cover of the Rolling Stones You Can’t Always Get What You Want in her honour.

Among those taking part in the evening at the Huddersfield town centre music venue are recording artists Winachi Tribe and Savvy, reggae duo Logan and Manley, poet and spoken word performer Lisa Luxx and Pat himself.

Love Music Hate Racism is a national campaign, which has been backed by Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Coldplay, Royal Blood and other major recording artists. It was founded in 2002 in response to rising levels of racism and electoral successes for the British National Party. The aim is to bring communities together through music – with the organisation staging both large and small concerts, gigs and events.

The Huddersfield event starts at 8pm. Tickets are £3 and £4 on the door.