Marshfest, the family-friendly music festival in Huddersfield, promises to be bigger and better than before with two days of live performances, food, drink and entertainment over the 2018 August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival, in the grounds of the Ukrainian Club in Marsh, on August 25 and 26, is a major fund-raiser for The Welcome Centre food bank and now in its third year.

It began as a one-day showcase for local talent, but has proved so popular that organisers Marsh Blues Club decided to expand the event.

Last year’s festival raised more than £5,000 and was attended by around 800 people. Marcus Henfrey from the blues club says it’s hoped to double the attendance this year.

“The Welcome Centre is an amazing charity,” he said. “And provides such a much-needed service to the community we felt that it was worthy of our support.

“The festival is a celebration of what we call grassroots music – everything from folk and rock to something a bit heavier and then on Sunday we’re going to finish with reggae.”

The two-day event will feature 18 live performances from original and cover bands, including The Blind Dead McJones Band, Shambolic, Flock of 3, Boo Sutcliffe Band, Pat Fulgoni’s Blues Band and Huggy. From 8pm on Sunday, festival-goers will be treated to reggae on the Axix Valv-a-Tron sound system with Paul Huxtable.

Entertainment on both days begins at 1pm, with gates opening at noon, and will be in the open air until 9pm – moving indoors until midnight.

Tickets are just £5 a day for an adult (£8 for both days) and free for children under 15. They can be purchased on the door or in advance from ticketsource or Vinyl Tap Records and Keith Dawson Music. Last year was a sell-out.

Marshfest 2018 guide

Where is the festival?

The Ukrainian Club is on Edgerton Road one mile from Huddersfield town centre. There is some on-street parking around the club but none will be available in the grounds. Bus services 343 and 503 run to Edgerton from Huddersfield bus station.

Is there catering on site?

A range of food and drink will be available from Grandpas’s Chippy Bus, Outdoor Gourmet (wood-fired pizzas), Dabbawala (vegan and vegetarian Indian food), Petite Breton (sweets and ice creams), two bars and a coffee shop.

Disabled facilities?

The site is fully accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs and has toilets both indoors and out of doors.

What’s on for children?

There are workshops with Ricky’s School of Rock, bouncy castles, go-karts, craft activities, fairground attractions and pocket money stalls.