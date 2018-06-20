Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s going to be plenty of brass in Brighouse over the weekend of June 30 and July 1.

Hundreds of musicians will be converging on the town for the annual Brighouse and District Festival of Brass 2018.

Around 30 brass bands, from all over the North of England, are registered to compete in a March & Hymn Tune Contest in the town’s Thornton Square on Sunday, July 1.

Such is the popularity of brass music that crowds of up to 1,000 gather to hear the music.

But the weekend festival, which is organised by Brighouse & District Lions, gets off to a rousing trumpet call on Friday, July 1, when Clifton and Lightcliffe Band performs a gala concert in St Martin’s Parish Church.

Tickets for the concert, led by musical director John Clay, are free and available from Kirklees Music on 01484 722855. There are just a few seats left for the evening of light music.

The brass extravaganza is in its 19th year. It was the brainchild of David Horsfield, from the brass band music publishing company Kirklees Music, which is based in Bailiff Bridge.

His son, Graham, explained: “My dad, who is no longer with us, came up with the idea of a festival as a fund-raiser. He was a member of the Lions and used to play with Brighouse and Rastrick and Black Dyke bands.”

The Sunday afternoon brass competition begins at 12.30pm and will finish at around 6.30pm. During the contest Bethel Street will be closed to traffic.