Grab your sombreros and face paint for when a slice of Mexico comes to West Yorkshire.

The Carnival of the Dead, based on the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos, will be coming to Halifax and Huddersfield on September 21 and 29 respectively.

The party, at Yankee Lounge in Huddersfield and a yet to be confirmed venue in Halifax, promises 'Europe's largest confetti cannons'.

There will also be circus acrobats, skull face painting and no doubt, lots of other Mexican and dead themed excitement.

Organisers of the event said: "We are pleased to announce that Carnival of the Dead will be taking place at Yankee Lounge Nightclub.

"We're so excited to transform this venue into a bit of Mexico for one night only."

"You'll notice as well due to increased demand we have brought the event forward by one week."

For more information visit the Carnival of the Dead's Facebook page.

Yankee Lounge, formerly Cuebar pool hall and the Black Dog Bar was opened by Miami businessman Mark Blanchard.

Day of the Dead, which is actually a three-day holiday observed between October 31 and November 2, is celebrated in Mexico and by those of Mexican ancestry living elsewhere, particular the US.

Rather than a morbid event Día de Muertos is a celebration of one's dead family and friends with roots in Catholic and Aztec traditions.