Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Miami-born businessman is to open an American-themed nightclub in Huddersfield.

Mark Blanchard is to launch Yankee Lounge at the premises formerly occupied by Eden nightclub, Beast Market.

The venue later became the Cuebar pool hall and the Black Dog Bar. It was also once the home of legendary nightclub Johnny's, which was owned by brothers Johnny and Joe Marsden.

Mr Blanchard, who has lived in the UK for seven years, hopes to open the club with a launch party on Saturday 31 March.

The club will be decorated in red, white and blue (the colours of the US flag) and will feature American pool, basketball and other Stateside games as well as a VIP room.

Mr Blanchard, who now lives in Mirfield, previously ran the now defunct Yankee Lounge, in Sheffield, in 2015.

The Huddersfield club, which is expected to hold 800 to 1,000 revellers, is looking for staff including bar staff, glass collectors and door staff.

You can apply here .

It hopes to run a student night until 5am on Wednesday and regular nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm until 6am.

The club will play hip hop, RnB plus Caribbean music such as reggae and dancehall.

There's no dress code but you will be expected to make some effort in order to get in.

Mr Blanchard, who also runs a care company in Sheffield, said: "Back home in Miami we don't really have a dress code but we expect people to make some effort."