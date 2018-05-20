Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Step back in time at the 2018 Brighouse 1940s Weekend, one of the region’s most popular vintage events.

Now in its sixth year and expected to be the largest celebration of so far, the weekend promises more period vehicles, more stalls and more entertainment than ever before.

From the evening of Friday, June 1, until Sunday, June 3, Brighouse will go all out for 1940s style. As one of the organisers Anne Colley, from Brighouse Business Initiative, says: “We encourage as many people as possible to dress up in 1940s clothing and we ask shop owners to dress their windows in 1940s style.

“There’s a huge interest in the 1940s and hopefully we do it well, with a good mix of everything from vehicles and music to the market stalls.”

Every summer thousands of visitors descend on the town ‘in the mood’ for wartime nostalgia and good old fashioned big band entertainment.

The weekend opens on Friday with a performance of classic Blackadder humour in a production of Blackadder Goes Forth (the one about WWI) at Brighouse Civic Hall. Tickets for the 7.30pm performance, which is repeated on Saturday, are £12.

Saturday and Sunday see two full days of music, appearances by re-enactment groups and parades. Organisers are also hoping for a flypast by vintage RAF aircraft.

On Saturday evening there’s a dance at the Assembly Rooms (starting 7.30pm) featuring the Ashley Little Big Band and soloist Kitty LaMare. Tickets are £18.

And on both weekend days visitors will be able to join remembrance services at 11.30am on the main stage in Commercial Street, followed by parades. Each afternoon at 3pm there will also be re-enactment parades along Commercial Street, Bradford Road and Bethel Street.

Fringe events include the chance to ride on a miniature railway and travel on a canal boat. And expect to see a lot of uniformed visitors in the town, as representatives of the Northern Forties Re-Enactment Group, Women’s Land Army, RAF pilots team and other military enthusiasts lend the wartime weekend an air of authenticity with living history displays.

The 1940s weekend is one of four major events organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative. “This is the biggest one,” says Anne, “and it still surprises me how popular it is. We have to try and make sure we get everything right. The only thing we can’t control is the weather, so we have to cross our fingers, toes and everything for good weather.”

A number of streets in the town are closed during the weekend and while some car parking in the centre is still available, visitors are advised to use the designated event parking on Armytage Road (HD6 1PT), off Junction 25 of the M62. A free vintage bus will take passengers into town.

For details of how to book tickets for Blackadder and the vintage dance visit brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk