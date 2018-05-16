Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s no Glastonbury this year but music lovers can look forward to a long, hot summer of festivals in or near our corner of Yorkshire – kicking off in sunny Shepley, Huddersfield, this month.

We’ve found five festivals in the region offering non-stop music of all kinds, from folk and indie to vintage rock, between now and September 2018.

Shepley Spring Festival (May 18 and 19)

Shepley is always the frontrunner – the earliest of the music festivals – and is this year offering a mini event in the Pennine village near Huddersfield with two evenings of back-to-back gigs instead of a weekend of concerts, workshops and camping. It’s in its 12th year and will be showcasing the talent of local musician Jack Rutter, as well as a selection of folk acts from as far afield as Belgium and Estonia. Tickets for each evening session are £18 (£32 for both) from shepleyspringfestival.co.uk

Underneath the Stars (July 20 to 22)

The family-friendly folk festival, organised by Barnsley singer-songwriter Kate Rusby and her family, has a new home for 2018 at Cinderhill Farm, Cawthorne. Kate shares top billing with Grammy Award songwriter Steve Earle and his band The Dukes as well as George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. Huddersfield’s own novelist Joanne Harris, who is also a musician, will also be presenting a special audio-visual show with The Storytime Band.

There’s lots to see, hear and do at this festival, which is now in its fifth year. Adult weekend tickets are £140 (children under seven go free). Cheaper rates have already sold out. Visit underthestarsfest.co.uk for details.

Wannasee (Saturday, July 21)

This now-annual festival of tribute bands brings musical favourites and blasts from the past to Greenhead Park, Huddersfield. This year expect to see Coldplay by Coldplace, David Bowie by Absolute Bowie and Pink by Almost Pink, as well as acts performing hits by U2, Bon Jovi, the Blues Brothers, Duran Duran and Adam Ant. Tickets are from £20. Gates open at 11am and close at 11.30pm. Details from wannaseefestival.com

Cotton Clouds Festival (August 18)

Promising a day and evening of live music, with Sister Sledge, Toploader and Starsailor topping the bill, this is the festival with a glorious Peak District setting on the border between Yorkshire and Lancashire in Saddleworth Cricket Club. Nominated last year for Best New Festival, it specialises in Northern Brit pop. Gates open at noon and close at 10pm. Tickets are from £49.50 (with VIP options and child concessions available). Visit cottoncloudsfestival.ticketline.co.uk

Leeds Festival (August 24 to 26)

Main stage acts at this year’s Leeds Fest include Fallout Boy, Travis Scott, The Kooks, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Kings of Leon. Comedian Harry Hill is making an appearance on the alternative stage. The festival is rapidly approaching its 20th anniversary and remains one of the biggest events in the Northern musical calendar. Day tickets range from £69.50. Visit leedsfestival.com for details.