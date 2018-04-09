Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for entertainment in the Huddersfield area? We’ve rounded up 11 top ideas for a day or evening out – from a bluegrass gig, gothic drama and the musical Evita to an art lecture, jazz session or Holme Valley craft festival.

Huddersfield Jazz, Cafe Society: Sunday, April 15.

Dip into a lazy afternoon of cool jazz sounds at this Huddersfield town centre venue with the Dizzy Club. The Byram Street gig starts at 2pm and offers a programme of music that crosses stylistic divides, with influences from 40s swing to Sinatra and Latin rhythms. The Dizzies – John Naylor (vocals/guitar, Mike Fleming (double bass/vocals and Caroline Boaden (drums) – are recording artists, equally at home in small venues and major music festivals. Tickets are £10 (£5 for students) from huddersfield-jazz.co.uk or the university iPoint, Vinyl Tap Records or Cafe Society.

Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Alhambra Theatre: Tuesday, April 17, until Saturday, April 21.

The classic gothic thriller arrives on the Bradford stage in a new adaptation by David Edgar. Tickets are £15 to £29 from bradford-theatres.co.uk

Big Town Social, The Corner: Thursday, April 19.

See French accordion player Garance Louis & The Mitochondries at the Huddersfield pub’s Big Town Social event. The gig, in Market Walk, starts at 9pm, but there’s a two-hour open mic session beforehand.

Art lecture, University of Huddersfield: Thursday, April 19.

The Arts Society Huddersfield hosts a talk about the artists who changed the course of British art in the Sparck Jones Building of the university from 7.30pm. While the society’s lecture series is for members, it’s possible to sample an event for a £5 visitor fee. Anyone interested in attending should visit artssocietyhuddersfield.co.uk or call 07710 257337.

John Robins, Barnsley Civic: Friday, April 20.

The stand-up comedian is headlining the Civic’s April Fools Comedy Festival. His show takes an honest but funny look at life and breakups following John’s own break-up with his girlfriend and fellow comic Sara Pascoe. He’s on 8pm. Tickets are £14.50 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Sunshine on Leith, West Yorkshire Playhouse: Friday, April 20, to May 19.

Featuring the now-classic songs from The Proclaimers, this show premieres at the Leeds theatre ahead of a major national tour. It has a funny and moving story about two soldiers discharged from the Army returning to their home town of Edinburgh. Tickets from £13.50. Visit wyp.org.uk or call 0113 2137700 for details.

Hepworth Art Fest 2018, Hepworth Village Hall: Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22.

The established annual event brings exhibitors from across the Holme Valley to showcase their paintings, jewellery, glassware, sculptures, fabric work, ceramics and other crafts. Doors are open from 10am until 5pm each day and admission is free.

Record Store Day, Vinyl Tap: Saturday, April 21.

The Huddersfield music store in John William Street is hosting an entire day of bands, beers and food (supplied by The Parish), from 8am until 6pm.

Evita, Alhambra Theatre: Tuesday, April 24, until Saturday, April 28.

The ever-popular musical opens at the Bradford theatre with Madalena Alberto in the title role. She’s been seen as Fantine in Les Miserables and took the title role in Piaf. Tickets are from £16 to £44. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for details.

La Belle Helene, Halifax Playhouse: Tuesday, April 24, to Friday, April 27.

All Souls Amateur Operatic Society brings Offenbach’s musical comedy to the local stage. Tickets are £6 to £14 from halifaxplayhouse.org.uk or 01422 721617.

Molly Tuttle, Carlile Institute: Saturday, April 28.

Molly is the first woman in the 27-year history of the Bluegrass Music Association Awards to win Guitar Player of the Year. But she also sings like an angel. She’s calling in on Meltham during a 14-date UK tour, offering a rare opportunity to hear her virtuoso guitar playing and lilting voice. Also appearing will be fiddle player Rachel Baiman. Tickets are £12 from wegottickets.com or the institute.