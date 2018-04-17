Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 50-strong Outlane Singers are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a spring concert of favourite songs and choral works at Outlane Methodist Church on Saturday, April 28.

Founder and musical director Suzanne Smelt says the evening will feature everything from Rogers and Hammerstein’s iconic Sound of Music song Edelweiss to choruses from Handel’s Messiah and Faure’s Requiem. “We are doing our favourite pieces from the past 10 years,” she added. “We have found that people want to hear pieces that they know and love.”

The Outlane Singers came into being for an Easter concert in 2008. It was never intended to become a permanent ensemble. As Suzanne explains: “That was supposed to be that, it was just for a special event. But the 20 or so singers really enjoyed it and so we did another little concert in 2009. We got our name in 2010, numbers grew and after that it just snowballed. A lot of our members are from local churches where their choirs have disbanded and they just wanted to sing. We don’t audition, we just sing for the pleasure of it.” Every year the Singers are the lead choir at the historic Longwood Sing.

Joining the choir at the spring concert in Outlane Methodist Church will be guest soloist Thom Meredith and accompanist Malcolm Hinchliffe.

The concert starts at 7pm and entry is free. There will be a retiring collection.

Anyone interested in joining the choir is invited to an open rehearsal on Friday, May 18, at 7.30pm at the Outlane Methodist Church. Or call Suzanne on 07825 604000 for details.