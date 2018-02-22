The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pull out those tweed caps and dust down those cloche hats for a night of Peaky Blinders inspired partying.

The 'Peaky Blinders' Experience is coming to Huddersfield on April 20.

Details are scant - the venue is yet to be announced - but it does promise old school tunes from the roaring 20s.

A Facebook page for The 'Peaky Blinders' Experience reads: "Search the house for those flat caps as if you were taking a walk round Shelby’s scrap metal business or Charlie's yard.



"Expect old school tunes and be taken back into the roaring 20s for one crazy night!



"We won’t get to see another series of the show until 2019, so we thought we would create a new celebration to make the wait a bit more bearable."

Needless to say you'll need to dress in the sharp, 1920s style favoured by Tommy, Arthur, Polly and other members of the Shelby family.

But unlike the Shelby family they'll be no nefarious activities.

As the promotional page reads: "No weapons or unsolicited gambling."

The party will also be taking place at cities across the UK.

Peaky Blinders, which debuted on screen in 2013, stars Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the leader of a criminal family in the 1920s Birmingham underworld.

Early scenes for the gritty drama were shot in Huddersfield.