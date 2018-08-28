Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A three-day festival of musical theatre, classical concerts and performance poetry will be the first of its kind in Huddersfield .

The &Piano Music Festival has been organised by Netherton pianist, Christopher Pulleyn, who will be on piano to accompany the performers throughout - hence the name.

The festival takes place over three weekends from Sunday 9 September at The Civic in Slaithwaite (HD7 5AB).

Christopher, 32, tutors at sixth form colleges in Huddersfield alongside his roles at various classical music institutions in the north of England.

He said: "It's incredibly exciting and nerve-wracking to host such an event.

"The feedback I've received since telling people about this concert has been great.

"As a passionate advocate of classical music, who is very proud of my hometown and its musical heritage, I'm hoping events like &Piano Music Festival can continue to develop the thriving, diverse arts scene in the area.

"When it comes to the &Piano Music Festival, people don't have to be a fan of classical music but what they can expect is great music performed by great musicians in a relaxed and casual environment."

Sunday 9 - An Afternoon of Musical Theatre

The opening concert of the &Piano Music Festival will be a relaxed and fun journey through some of musical theatre's best-loved classics.

Acclaimed musical theatre performer, Huddersfield-based Rhianydd Beaumont - who has appeared in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Opera North's original production of Carousel, and The Phantom of the Opera - will belt out the well-known numbers while Chris plays piano.

Doors open at 3.30pm and the concert will finish at around 5pm.

Friday 14 - Instrumental Evening

The second concert will celebrate some of the best instrumental classical pieces, played by renowned local musicians.

First up, the leader of Slaithwaite's very own Philharmonic Orchestra, Michelle Northam, will join Chris on her violin to play orchestral classics such as Cesar Franck's dramatic and demanding 'Violin Sonata'.

Next, Chris will invite his Opera North colleague, Jenny Martins, to join him in a piano duet of Gabriel Fauré's 'Dolly Suite'.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert will finish at around 9pm.

Saturday - 22 An Evening of Song

The final &Piano Music Festival concert will see local musicians and singers perform classic poetry set to classical music.

Huddersfield soprano Sarah Ogden will sing the poems of Emily Dickinson alongside music written by American composer Aaron Copland.

This will be followed by local singer Thom Meredith performing Dichterliebe (A Poet's Love). It is the tragic story of a poet who loves a girl and then discovers that she does not love him back, told through the poems of Heinrich Heine and set to music by Robert Schumman.

The audience will be guided through the performances - some of which are sung in German - by Chris and the other artists, so as to ensure a fun and accessible night for everyone.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert will finish at around 9pm.

Tickets

Tickets range from £5 to £20, depending on your age and how many nights you want to book for. Some student tickets for single concerts are only £2.

To book visit: www.andpiano.eventbrite.co.uk or email andpianofestival@gmail.com