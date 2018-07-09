Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Mix are ready to rock Huddersfield.

The global girl band bring their The Summer Hits Tour to the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield on Sunday July 15.

It's the first concert at the stadium in 11 years .

The girl band, made up of members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, formed on the X Factor in 2011. Here we profile Little Mix.

How did Little Mix get together?

It was back in 2011 the four members - Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy - were put together on the X Factor after entering as soloists.

They were the first group to win the competition, mentored by then judge Tulisa, beating fellow contestants Marcus Collins and Amelia Lily.

The hits:

Their winner's single was a cover of Damien Rice's Cannonball which topped the UK Singles Chart in December 2011.

Their debut album, DNA, produced hits including Wings and Change Your Life.

Follow-up albums, Salute, Get Weird and Glory Days, led to critical acclaim and global success with hits including Move, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You and Shout Out To My Ex.

Their duet with Latin American boyband CNCO, Reggaetón Lento, provided a global smash hit, as did their hit Power with Stormzy.

The girls:

Jade Thirlwall:

The 25-year-old is from South Shields. She auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 and 2010 but got eliminated at Bootcamp stage

Jesy Nelson:

The 27-year-old from Romford, attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and a youngster. She has often spoke of being cyber-bullied on social media.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock:

The 26-year-old from Buckinghamshire worked as a waitress in Pizza Hit before her Little Mix glory.

Perrie Edwards:

The youngest of the group, she'll turn 25 days before the Huddersfield gig. Raised in South Shields, she has the highest profile of the girls due to relationships with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and current beau, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A set list from the band's first concerts reveals Huddersfield fans can expect a string of hits such as Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex and Wings.