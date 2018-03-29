Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s famous Choral Society bursts into song once again this spring with a performance of Elgar’s rarely-performed work Caractacus on Friday, April 13.

Caractacus, one of the composer’s large-scale choral works, was premiered 120 years ago in West Yorkshire, at the Leeds Festival of 1898.

The cantata tells the story of the ancient British chieftain who led the resistance to the Roman invasion of our shores in the first century AD.

It is the first time the choral society has performed Caractacus and, members of the society believe, the first time it has been heard live in Huddersfield.

While the work was enthusiastically received in Leeds and later premiered in London, it is often overlooked.

Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of English National Opera and the choral society, as well as a popular figure at the BBC Proms, will conduct the concert.

The choir will be accompanied by the Orchestra of Opera North, offering audiences the opportunity to hear one of the UK’s top ensembles alongside one of the country’s best-known choirs.

Soloists include tenor Ben Johnson, who recently performed with English National Opera; baritone Roland Wood, about to make his debut with Welsh National Opera; renowned bass-baritone Christopher Purves; soprano Elizabeth Lllewellyn, whose current and future engagements include roles with the Royal Danish Opera and Seattle Opera; and bass Alastair Miles, a regular at the Royal Opera House and other major British opera houses.

Tickets for the performance at Huddersfield Town Hall are £8 to £26 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755