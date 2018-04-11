Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shepley Band has been making music for 164 years, but is facing a membership crisis.

With only 20 to 25 regular players the wind band is desperately seeking new musical talent. As Chairman Tricia Moores explains: “We are getting to the point where we need some fresh blood, to boost our ranks and make a richer sound. We’re becoming limited in what we can play.”

A brass ensemble until the 1990s, Shepley Band plays an eclectic mixture of music – from military marching tunes and jazz to show anthems – and rehearses every Tuesday evening either at Shepley Methodist Church or the Skelmanthorpe Band Rooms. From 2008 and 2012 members travelled as far afield as Sweden, Italy and Germany on concert tours. The musical director is Martin Bird, who has had a long association with the band as a player of the bassoon, drums and bass trombone.

On Saturday, April 21, the band is hosting an open ‘play day’ at which all new players are welcome to experience being part of the ensemble. The band is particularly interested in new clarinet, flute and brass players.

The event, at Birdsedge Village Hall, Highfield Avenue, starts at 10.30am and will end at 4pm. For further details about the band and membership visit shepleyband.co.uk Anyone interested in attending the open day should call Tricia on 07425 135385 or email her on illwind@gmx.co.uk with details of which instrument they play, what standard they play at and whether they’ve been with an ensemble before.