Get your singing voices ready, Little Mix are less than a week away from taking to the stage for the first concert at the John Smith's Stadium in over a decade.

The global girlband opened the Little Mix Summer Hits tour last Friday, performing to packed crowds in Brighton, Swansea and Colchester.

Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits, such as Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex and Wings.

Here's the set list from their opening concerts, which may be the same for Huddersfield:

Touch

Reggaeton Lento Remix (CNCO & Little Mix)

How Ya Doin’?

Love Me Like You

Hair

Little Me

No More Sad Songs

Wings

Change Your Life

Move

Black Magic

Only You (Cheat Codes & Little Mix cover)

Salute

Shout Out to My Ex

Encore: Secret Love Song and Power

It's predicted around 28,000 fans are expected at the John Smith's Stadium concert, the first time a band has played there in over a decade.

They will be supported by fellow X Factor winners Rak-Su and Australian sibling sisters Germein.

It's prompted road closures and parking restrictions to assist police and stadium staff to get fans to and from the concert safely.