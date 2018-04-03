The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra heralds the arrival of spring with a mid-season classical concert on Saturday, April 14, bursting with big sounds, drama and colour.

The concert takes its title, Tchaikovsky 4, from the last of the three pieces in the programme – Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4, written between 1878 and 1888.

A popular work, created at a time of great unrest in the composer’s life, it is both devastatingly dramatic as well as euphorically optimistic.

Tchaikovsky made his music a metaphor for fate, which he described as “the fatal power which prevents one from attaining happiness”.

But first up in the Huddersfield Town Hall concert, which starts at 7.30pm, is Vivaldi’s Bassoon Concerto in E Minor, a work from the early 18th century. Vivaldil was famous for his solo concertos, in which a single instrument is supported by the orchestra. In this case, bassoonist Vicky Chandler will lead the way.

Also in the programme is Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 4, often known as the Italian. The symphony was premiered in 1833 to critical acclaim and was inspired by the composer’s travels around Europe.

Slaithwaite Philharmonic , which was founded in 1891, is conducted by Benjamin Ellin and led by Michele Northam.

There’s a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm, which is free to all ticket holders. Tickets are available from £12.50. Visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01484 225755 for details.