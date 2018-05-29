Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Student Toby Burton is one of Huddersfield’s rising musical stars.

Still just 20-years-old he’s launching his second EP on Friday, June 1, with a gig at one of the town’s premier music venues, The Parish.

The acoustic singer/songwriter, who released his debut EP in 2014, has had his songs featured on the BBC Music Introducing platform for as-yet undiscovered talent. He launched his musical career with performances on YouTube and has since supported large touring acts such as Into the Ark, Seafret and Meadowlark.

In 2015 he made his festival debut at Kate Rusby’s music festival Underneath the Stars in South Yorkshire. He has also played at the Looe Music Festival.

The new EP, Fall Into You, was recorded at the University of Huddersfield.

Ticket for the June 1 gig, which starts at 7.30pm, are £5 from parishpub.co.uk